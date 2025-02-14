BETHALTO - The Bethalto Chamber of Commerce will host a candidate forum for the village officials and trustees and the school board candidates.

At 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 11, 2025, the community is invited to the Bethalto Senior Center at 100 E. Central in Bethalto. Candidates will be present to meet residents and answer questions. Jane Balsters Ahasay with the Bethalto Chamber of Commerce noted the importance of getting to know the candidates.

“It truly gives you an opportunity to come out and meet a candidate face-to-face that is representing you both in your village and on your school board,” Ahasay said. “It’s very important that you know who is representing you. Many people don’t realize. They probably can’t tell you who’s on your school board or who your village trustees are. It’s really important to know who’s representing you in your community.”

The village officials are running unopposed. Current Village President Gary Bost and Village Clerk Sue Lowrence will introduce themselves and speak on their platforms. There are three trustee seats available, and Brady Dugger, Jay Wright and Terry Keister hope to fill these seats.

Article continues after sponsor message

There are nine candidates running for the Bethalto Community Unit School District #8 Board of Education, and there are four seats available. Current board members Sharon Rothe, Tom Beiermann, Natalie Langenfeld-McCoy and Dana Aronin have been challenged by Michael Kirby, Samantha Pritchett, Amanda Winn, Dallas Zimmerman and Desiree Potter.

All candidates will have the chance to introduce themselves and answer questions from the residents. Community members are invited to submit questions to Ahasay at janeahasay@gmail.com. Candidates will receive the questions ahead of time and can prepare their responses.

Ahasay added that candidates will be available before and after the forum to talk to residents one-on-one. She encourages community members to come out and get to know the people who will be representing them over the next few years.

“Making decisions on behalf of your school district and your village is always of utmost importance,” she added. “Everyone needs to be involved in that.”

RiverBender.com will stream the candidate forum on March 11, 2025.

More like this: