BETHALTO – The Bethalto Chamber of Commerce proudly joined chambers across the country in celebrating National Chamber of Commerce Week, recognizing the vital role local chambers play in strengthening communities, supporting businesses, and fostering economic growth.

Throughout the week, the Bethalto Chamber highlighted its members, shared success stories, and connected with the community through events and social media spotlights. The celebration served as a reminder of the Chamber’s mission to promote local businesses, encourage collaboration, and enhance the quality of life in the Bethalto area.

"Our chamber exists to help local businesses succeed and to create a thriving community," said Director of Marketing, Nikki Winkelmann. "National Chamber Week gives us the opportunity to celebrate the partnerships that make Bethalto strong and to thank our members for their continued support."

The Bethalto Chamber of Commerce continues to offer year-round programs and events designed to connect, promote, and advocate for local businesses. Community members and business owners are encouraged to follow the Chamber on social media and visit bethaltochamber.com to learn more about upcoming events and membership opportunities.

About the Bethalto Chamber of Commerce:

The Bethalto Chamber of Commerce is dedicated to advancing the commercial, industrial, and civic interests of the Bethalto community. Through networking events, community initiatives, and business advocacy, the Chamber works to create a prosperous environment for businesses and residents alike.

