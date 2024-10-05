Our Daily Show LIVE From The 28th Annual Wings & Wheels Fly-In: Bethalto Chamber

BETHALTO - The Bethalto Chamber of Commerce provides resources for Bethalto businesses and community members.

At the recent 28th Annual Wings & Wheels Fly-In at St. Louis Regional Airport in Bethalto, the chamber sponsored the children’s area and drummed up excitement for their upcoming Christmas Village attraction. Jane Ahasay, a spokesperson for the chamber, noted her excitement to be a part of the organization and the event.

“Life has been busy, but it’s always a good busy,” Ahasay said. “The chamber is coming into our fourth year. We are continuing to grow. We are so pleased to be a partner here at the Fly-In.”

Ahasay noted that the chamber will begin preparing for Christmas Village later this week. She encouraged anyone who wants to volunteer to contact her at 618-240-2777 or email bethaltochristmasvillage@gmail.com. While the chamber loves the Christmas Village, they could use some help, especially from younger people with “young muscle.”

“We have had them from other schools in the past. I love that young muscle. We’re all starting to get a little tired, so that young muscle is wonderful and well-appreciated,” Ahasay laughed. “We’re a great group. We’re a safe group. We’re grandmas and grandpas.”

She was pleased to see so many businesses and restaurants participating at the Fly-In on Sept. 28, 2024. As community members shopped, dined and explored, Ahasay was excited to know that so many people were experiencing Bethalto’s hometown feel.

She pointed out that these feelings are especially strong at Bethalto’s farmers’ market, which will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Oct. 6 and 13, 2024, at Central Park in Bethalto. Her favorite part of the farmers’ market is watching people connect with each other. As the Fly-In continued and more people engaged with the local businesses, Ahasay invited everyone to stop in Bethalto to experience the village’s offerings.

“[I love] those wonderful moments that really say, we are a hometown. We invite you to come see us and to feel that hometown experience that we have,” she added. “It’s just a joy to see everybody out here together. Young, old. I’ve seen multigenerational units today. It just really brings joy to our hearts.”

For more information about the Bethalto Chamber of Commerce, visit their official website at BethaltoChamber.com. To learn more about the 28th Annual Wings & Wheels Fly-In, watch this video on RiverBender.com.

