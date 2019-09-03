EAST ST. LOUIS – This Saturday, watch competitive high school football featuring some of the best Illinois and Missouri teams at the Gateway Scholars Football Classic. Eight teams will battle in 4 engaging, non-conference matchups at Clyde C. Jordan Stadium in East St. Louis.

The September 7th game day schedule includes: 11:30a.m. Cahokia Comanches (IL) vs. Chaminade Red Devils (MO); 2:30p.m. Phillips Wildcats (IL) vs St. Mary’s Dragons (MO); 5:00p.m. Cardinal Ritter Lions (MO) vs Lutheran North Crusaders (MO); 7:30p.m. East St. Louis Flyers (IL) vs. Trinity Titans (MO)

The final game – East St. Louis Flyers versus the Trinity Titans – includes a number of Under Armour All-Americans and over 20 athletes with major college scholarships.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Flyers, coached by Darren Sunkett, were Illinois state champions in 2016 and are ranked #1 in the state of Illinois. The Flyers football program was also showcased in the 2017 Fox Sports Film documentary titled 89 Blocks, produced by LeBron James, Maverick Carter and Sports Illustrated. The Titans, coached by Terrence Curry, is currently ranked #4 in the state of Missouri.

This is an exciting event for the whole family! Witness the battle of the best at the bi-state Football Classic. Admission is $10 per person for all day access and can be purchased at participating high schools or at the gate.

For more information about the Football Classic, visit www.estl189.com or Sydney.Stigge-Kaufman@estl189.com.

More like this: