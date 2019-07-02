EDWARDSVILLE – Another stellar pitching performance by Adam Stilts, who struck out 12, and a three-hit, four RBI batting day for Ryan Best, along with three RBIs from Ethan Kopsie, helped give Alton Post 126 a 10-0 win over New Athens Post 246 in an American Legion District 22 game Monday night at Roy E. Lee Field at SIU-Edwardsville.

Stilts allowed only one hit in the game, going six innings for the win for the Legionnaires.

“We got a district win tonight,” said Post 126 manager Doug Booten, “and we needed it. Adam was phenomenal again, and Ryan got hits at opportune times, the defense played well. It was just a good all-around win.”

Alton may have only had seven hits on the night, but Booten was very impressed with what his team showed at the plate, and also with something Stilts did on the mound.

“I don’t know if we had a lot of hits, but we had some good plate discipline tonight,” Booten said, “and I’ve never seemed an immaculate inning before, and I saw it from Adam tonight.”

An immaculate inning is when a pitcher strikes out the side on the minimum nine pitched balls, which Stilts did in the fifth, and nearly did in the sixth, throwing 10 pitches in striking out the side.

Alton jumped out on top in the opening inning, batting as the visiting team. With one out, Gage Booten and Cullen McBride both drew walks and came home on a triple over the left fielder’s head to make it 2-0. Best then got the first of his three hits on the night with an RBI single to score Kopsie to make it 3-0. A pair of strikeouts from Levi Daab ended the inning.

The Legionnaires loaded the bases with one out in the second, when Owen Macias was hit by a pitch, and Jayce Maag and Booten walked. McBride hit into a force play at second to score Macias, making it 4-0.

Stilts gave up his only hit in the bottom of the inning, a one-out single, but a force play on a sacrifice attempt and a strikeout ended the inning. Stilts struck out three in the first three innings.

Alton loaded the bases again at the start of the fourth, on a double by Maag, another walk to Booten, and McBride being hit by a pitch. Kopsie drew a walk to force in the fifth run of the game, then Best, on a 0-1 count, doubled over the center fielder’s head to score Booten and McBride to make it 7-0, sending Kopsie to third on the play. After a pitching change, Griffin Bianco lifted a sacrifice fly to the shortstop, with Kopsie tagging up and scoring to make it 8-0. Jacob Weidner drew a walk, but a fly out and a ground out ended the inning.

In the fifth, Maag and Booten drew walks to lead off the inning, and after a strikeout and a fielder’s choice put runners on the corners, Best stroked a single to left, scoring Maag to make it 9-0. In the sixth, with one out, Kenny Beachum walked, went to second on a sacrifice by Macias, and scored on Maag’s single to left to make it 10-0. Stilts struck on the side in both the fifth and sixth innings to end the game, due to the 10-run rule.

Post 126 is now 10-5 on the year and faces Jerseyville Tuesday night in an 8 p.m. game at Roy Lee Field. The Legionnaires then play in the annual Firecracker tournament over Fourth of July weekend, playing in Group A at Fairview Heights. Alton plays Manchester, Mo., at 11 a.m., and McLeansboro at 6:30 p.m., then plays on Saturday against Jackson, Mo., at 10 a.m. Doug Booten is expecting a good test against Jerseyville on Tuesday.

“They’re going to be a tough game as usual,” Booten said. “We’ve won four in a row now, and we’ve got to keep the train going tomorrow.”

