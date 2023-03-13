ALTON - The Alton Community Service League today announced winners of the recent Aeries Raffle.

A total of $1,570 worth of tickets were sold for the raffle. Bernie Wickenhauser received the first prize - a $300 Aeries gift certificate, Georgia Smith received two nights of free lodging at Aeries for second place and the third-place winner was Mike Moylan who received two Aeries Zipline tickets.

All the proceeds from the club fundraisers are distributed directly back into the community through grants. Grant winners will be announced next month.

Shown in the photo above is Tammy Atchley, Ways, and Means Chair, presenting Bernie Wickenhauser with the first prize of a $300 Aeries gift certificate.

"Thanks to the community for your continued," support, Jean Conrady, of ACSL said.