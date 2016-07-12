WASHINGTON D.C. – In a dynamic move in the 2016 Presidential race, U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders has officially passed his endorsement onto Hillary Clinton to be the next President of the United States.

In a message published on his official Facebook page entitled “Forever Forward,” the Senator outlined his gratitude for those who supported his efforts over the past 15 months.

“Today, I endorsed Hillary Clinton to be our next president. I know that some of you will be disappointed in that decision. But I believe that, at this moment, our country, our values, and our common vision for a transformed America, are best served by the defeat of Donald Trump and the election of Hillary Clinton,” Sanders stated in his message.

Clinton and Sanders have been working diligently together to develop a new debt free college plan that would include free tuition at public colleges and universities for working families. This stance, relatively new to Clinton’s campaign platform, has been a part of Sanders’ rhetoric for months. The two have joined forces to ensure that this plan, if enacted into law, “would revolutionize higher education in this country.”

Keeping uncontested Republican Presidential Candidate Donald Trump out of the Oval Office is one of the primary reasons that Sanders believes he and Clinton must join together.

“To have all of the work we have done elevating our progressive ideals to be dashed away by a complete Republican takeover of Washington—a takeover headed by a candidate that demonizes Latinos, Muslims, women, African Americans, veterans and others—would be unthinkable.”

Sanders closed out his message with the salutation, “forever committed, forever fighting, forever forward.”

