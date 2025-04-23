Our Daily Show! 3rd Annual Bereaved Mothers Day Event Set for May 3rd

COLUMBIA - Grieving mothers are invited to a Bereaved Mother’s Day event to experience healing and support.

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 3, 2025, a group of women will meet at Toddhall Retreat and Conference Center in Columbia for a day of self-care, pampering and grief breakout sessions. Teresa and Lawayna, who organized the event, explained that the goal is to provide a space for mothers to heal, whether they lost a child in pregnancy or childhood, no matter how long ago the loss occurred.

“These are women that I always want to pamper,” Teresa said. “I want to honor them for what they’ve endured.”

Tickets to the Bereaved Mother’s Day event cost $35, or you can pay an additional $10 to participate in a breathwork session from 4–5 p.m. on May 3.

Teresa and Lawayna explained that the day will begin with an icebreaker and a speaker who will talk about the importance of self-care. Lawayna will share her story of navigating grief after losing her son.

After lunch, the women will make flower arrangements and participate in breakout sessions, where they are encouraged to form connections with one another. There will also be opportunities for attendees to receive chair massages, get their nails done, undergo skincare routines, and enjoy essential oils, among other self-care activities.

Article continues after sponsor message

Teresa, a grief coach, began hosting the event three years ago. She and Lawayna, a licensed therapist, are also planning to start a podcast together where they talk about life after loss. Lawayna met Teresa after attending the Bereaved Mother’s Day last year.

“It was just such a welcoming environment, just a lot of women sharing and supporting each other,” Lawayna remembered. “Teresa has a heart for the community and a heart for helping people, as well as myself, so we do a lot of opportunities to give back to others and pro bono type work.”

The Missouri Botanical Garden coordinates the flower arrangement-making activity, which Lawayna said is a “beautiful experience.” Teresa is especially looking forward to welcoming a personal friend of hers who has an inner voice stand device, which helps people release emotions from their vocal cords.

From 4–5 p.m., the optional breathwork session will feature affirmations and guidance through a breathing exercise. Teresa said this experience is “so healing” for those who are experiencing grief.

“In the middle of it, it takes you to this place to really have a visual with your loved one, which is super powerful,” she said. “It releases a lot of grief within you as you walk through this experience. It’s an amazing experience, an amazing thing to be a part of and do.”

Teresa and Lawayna emphasized that their goal is to support other mothers through the journey of grief. They hope the Bereaved Mother’s Day event is a healing experience for attendees and reminds them that they are not alone.

They encourage people to reach out for more information about their individual services or the Bereaved Mother’s Day event. To learn more or to purchase your ticket, visit LivingAfterGrief.com/BereavedMothersDay.

More like this: