HAZELWOOD, MO. - Men who have lost a child are invited to a day of “brotherhood.”

From 3–5 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 31, 2025, at 2267 Riverwood Trails Drive in Hazelwood, the Bereaved Fathers’ Day event invites fathers and father figures to come together for an afternoon of conversations, breakout sessions with licensed therapists, cornhole, axe-throwing and connection. Lawayna Berry, who organized the event, hopes it helps attendees share their grief.

“We want to just hold space,” Berry said. “If you want to share, you can, but you don’t have to. We just want to take a moment to just honor the strength behind the silence.”

Berry, a licensed therapist, started Allberry Career and Life Coaching in 2022 “to help people experience life better.” She decided to host the Bereaved Fathers’ Day event because it is “very sacred” to her to help other parents through one of life’s greatest challenges.

Berry shared that she lost her own son. Since then, she has attended retreats and events for bereaved mothers, but quickly realized there weren’t many similar events for men. She hopes the Bereaved Fathers’ Day event provides space for men to share that grief with others who understand what they’re going through.

She noted that many men feel pressure to avoid vulnerability. The Bereaved Fathers’ Day event will encourage attendees to talk through these feelings if they want to, but there’s no obligation. The event is simply a way for them to connect with others who understand the struggle.

“Dads often struggle in silence. They want to be strong. They don’t want to let anybody know what’s going on inside,” Berry explained. “It still hurts. You just grow around the grief. So we just want to let them know that there is healing, there is hope on the other side, especially in community.”

It costs $30 to attend. Berry thanked the three male licensed therapists who will be on-hand for the event. In addition to conversations and axe-throwing, there will be a catered meal and a conversation circle.

As a therapist, Berry considers herself “a partner” to her clients. You can visit the official Allberry Career and Life Coaching website at AllberryCoaching.com for more information about her work or to schedule your own consultation.

In the meantime, Berry hopes the Bereaved Fathers’ Day event brings people together and encourages “brotherhood connections” between the men who attend.

“Even if they don’t have a [biological] child or even if their child didn’t survive birth and they died in the womb, those still count. Those still matter,” Berry added. “We just want it to be impactful. We want relationships to be built. We want healing to continue after this event.”

For more information about the Bereaved Fathers’ Day event, including how to register, visit the official Facebook event page or the official Allberry Career and Life Coaching Facebook page, or contact Berry directly at (314) 886-3057.

