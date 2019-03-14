Brooke Bensa of Edwardsville and Brady Greear are announcing their engagement. The couple became engaged on Dec. 25, 2018, and will wed on May 25, 2019.

Brooke is the daughter of Michael and Michele Bensa of Edwardsville and Brady is the son of Eric (Salem), and Shelley Greear (Centralia).

Brady holds a bachelor’s and master’s degree in Elementary Education from Liberty University. Brooke holds a bachelor’s degree in Accounting from SIUE and an MBA from Maryville University.

