SPRINGFIELD - Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias and Benny the Bull joined forces today to remind Illinoisans that the office continues to issue REAL IDs following the May 7 enforcement date.

Giannoulias hosted Benny at the office’s REAL ID Supercenter, located at 191 N. Clark St., where the Bulls mascot took advantage of some downtime during the summer break to apply for a REAL ID before the NBA season kicks off in the fall.

“As we’ve been saying for months, the May 7 REAL ID ‘deadline’ wasn’t really a deadline. The enforcement period has begun at airports and the unprecedented demand we experienced has started to wane,” Giannoulias said. “For those still interested in getting a REAL ID, we’re continuing to offer expanded service throughout the state for fast, specialized service.”

Since the enforcement period took effect nearly two weeks ago, demand for REAL IDs in Illinois has dropped with fewer applicants applying at DMVs throughout the state. With the fewer daily applicants, Giannoulias and Benny encouraged Illinoisans to come in now – and throughout the summer – for faster service.

The Secretary of State’s office will continue offering expanded service with the REAL ID Supercenter in Chicago’s Loop. The office’s REAL ID Saturdays program will offer weekend hours for the last time on May 30. All Illinois DMVs will be closed on Saturday, May 24, and Monday, May 26, in observance of the Memorial Day weekend.

The office issued more than 185,000 REAL IDs in April, a record monthly total, and issued over 10,000 REAL IDs on May 2, a single day record for the office. Since then, daily REAL ID applications have hovered around 7,000 per day. The REAL ID Saturday demand has also waned with under 6,000 REAL IDs issued on May 17, compared to 9,000 on May 3.

For Illinoisans with flight plans, it is recommended they submit their REAL ID application at least 30 days prior to the flight. A temporary driver’s license or state ID will not be accepted as a REAL ID-compliant form of identification.

The office’s REAL ID portal, available at realid.ilsos.gov makes it easy for Illinoisans to determine: 1) if they need a REAL ID; and 2) how to find a walk-in location or schedule an appointment near them.

Individuals applying for a REAL ID must do so in-person at an Illinois DMV and are

required to present:

A U.S. birth certificate, U.S. passport, Naturalization Certificate, Report of Birth Abroad or a Certificate of Citizenship. If you are not a U.S. citizen, an employment authorization document, a permanent resident card or a foreign passport with an approved I-94 form is also acceptable. If you've changed your name, you'll need to provide name change documents.

Proof of a full Social Security number (SSN). Examples include: a Social Security card, a W-2 or a pay stub with your full SSN.

Two current residency documents that list your full name. Examples include a utility bill, rental agreement, deed/title or a bank statement.

Proof of your signature. Examples include: a signed credit or debit card, canceled check, or current state driver’s license or state ID.



Illinois residents can go online to access an interactive checklist to make sure they have

the documents they need before heading to a DMV.

