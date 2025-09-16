BENLD - A Benld man previously convicted of domestic battery has been charged again with the same offense after allegedly attacking a member of his household.

Donald E. Ruyle, 52, of Benld, was charged on Sept. 8, 2025, with one count of domestic battery, a Class 4 felony.

On Sept. 5, 2025, Ruyle allegedly struck a household member in the face with his hand.

Charging documents state Ruyle had previously been convicted of domestic battery in a 2024 case out of Macoupin County.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

