EDWARDSVILLE - The 1820 Col. Benjamin Stephenson House is one of the historic homes in Edwardsville that was built by local tradesmen in the area for the Stephenson family.

This event brings local craftsmen and women back to the Stephenson House to demonstrate period trades. The goal is to show how early settlers did their crafts andmade their mark on the territory and state.

The following trades will be on site: spinning, leather work, sewing, chair caning, colonial farmer, lacework, Scherenscnitte, medicine, hearth cooking, and blacksmith. This event is free to the public.

Historic house tours are an additional fee: $6 for adults and $3 for children. As a thank you for their continued support, member of the Friend of Col. Benjamin Stephenson House will receive a free house tour on August 10th. If you sign up to be a member of the Stephenson House on August 10th, you will receive a free house tour. The 1820 Col. Benjamin Stephenson House is located at 409 S Buchanan Street in Edwardsville, IL. Visit our website at https://stephensonhouse.org/eventsfor more information about the Historical Trades Day

