EDWARDSVILLE - The Benjamin Stephenson House has turned wizards loose for its first annual Run, Wizards, Run 5K & 1 Mile Walk on August 31, 2019, at the Edwardsville Township Park.

This wizard themed 5K is fun for the whole family. Run like the Dementors are chasing you or challenge your friends to a friendly race. Every person who registers for the 5K before July 31st will get a race T-shirt and personalized wand.

Prizeswill be awarded to the top three male and female finishers in each age category. People 5 years old and up can register for the 5K or 1 mile walk. Children under 5 are free to walk the course, but no event T-shirt will be given unless an entry fee is paid. Edwardsville Township Park and course is wheelchair accessible. A majority of the course is on a paved trail.

Parking will be available inside Edwardsville Township Park. On race day, gates will be open at 7:00 a.m. to participants. Runners will belined up and the 5K will begin at 8:00 a.m. The 1-mile walk will start at 9:00 a.m. Early registration ends on July 31st. Participants who register for the race after July 31 are not guaranteed a shirt or personalized wand.

Race packet pickup will be on August 29th and 30th from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Benjamin Stephenson House located at 409 S Buchanan St. Edwardsville, IL 62025. People can register for the 5K and 1-Mile Walk at https://racesonline.com/events/run-wizards-run-5k-1-mile-walkFor more information, please e-mail us at stephensonhouse1820@yahoo.comor call us at 618-692-1818. END

