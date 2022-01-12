AMES, Iowa - More than 1,800 graduates received degrees from Iowa State University in December. Graduate and undergraduate commencement ceremonies were held Dec. 17-18 at Hilton Coliseum.

Benjamin Schlueter, of Edwardsville, graduated with a Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Engineering, Cum Laude.

Lisa Schulte Moore, professor of natural resource ecology and management and associate director of Iowa State's Bioeconomy Institute, spoke at the graduate ceremony. Alumna Cara Heiden, retired co-president of Wells Fargo Home Mortgage in Des Moines, gave the undergraduate address.

During the undergraduate ceremony, university leaders will award an honorary Doctor of Science degree to Herbert Allen (Al) Myers, founder, and president of Ames-based Ag Leader, for his achievements as an agricultural engineer, inventor, innovator, entrepreneur, and global pioneer in precision agriculture.

