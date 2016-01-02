Benefit Team of Holiday House Tour donates more than $10,000 to Jersey Fine Arts program
JERSEYVILLE - The Benefit Team of the Holiday House Tour and Chocolate Gala held a special event in honor of Cliff Kaminsky and Julie Alexander on Dec. 13 and sold over 400 tickets and had sponsorship from more than 50 businesses.
The overall fund-raiser was a significant success, and a donation is being made to Jersey Community High School's Fine Arts programs because of the benefit. A total of $10,650 will be donated.
The Benefit Team and honorees pictured are Jamie Lumma, Angie Hefner-Laird, Amber Blackorby, Kayla McGuire, Julie Alexander, Amy Cornell, Cliff Kaminsky, Shari Bridgewater and Rhonda Wilson. Not pictured is Team member Erica Smith.
