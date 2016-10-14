ALTON - Friends of Kim Benton have planned a benefit to help raise money to assist with the additional costs she and her family have incurred during the time she has been receiving treatments.

Kim Benton, mother of 2 young boys, was diagnosed in late June with cervical cancer. Kim has been receiving treatments at Siteman Center for Advance Medicine for several weeks. Kim, a receptionist at 1st MidAmerica Credit Union has been unable to work due to the frequency of treatments. She has insurance however the costs of traveling to Siteman several times a week for treatments coupled with her boyfriend’s job loss have made it extremely difficult.

Article continues after sponsor message

Kim is well known in her community and at work for her sweet, cheery personality. She has been optimistic throughout her illness. When her car required a major repair she continued to be positive. Kim’s friends and family have stepped up to help her in every way they could and the benefit is a major part. The benefit will be held Saturday, October 22nd, 2016 from 4:30 p.m. - 11:00 p.m. at the KC Hall in Granite City located at 4225 Old Alton Road.

The cost to attend is $20 per person or $50 per family. Ticket includes food, soda, beer & DJ entertainment. There will be 50/50 drawing, silent auction and raffle. Baskets include a lottery basket, wine basket, candle/Christmas theme basket, Bath & Body basket, 31 basket, Bigelo's Bistro gift certificate just to name a few.

Tickets are available at 1st MidAmerica Credit Union in Bethalto or by calling: Tara Huebner at 618-581-1720. Checks should be made payable to: Kim Benton Benefit Fund. For additional information and/or tickets contact Tara Huebner at 618-581-1720.

More like this: