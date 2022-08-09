SEE VIDEO:

Marvin ‘Preach’ Webb Dedication Ceremony

EDWARDSVILLE - Marvin “Preach” Webb will never be forgotten in the City of Edwardsville.

On Friday, Preach had a bench featuring a plaque inscribed in his honor dedicated to him with a strong group of family and friends in attendance.

City officials believe the bench and plaque will be a lasting tribute to the life of the beloved goodwill ambassador who died at age 86 in June. The bench is located in Edwardsville on the sidewalk on North Main Street, between the Madison County Government Building (near the Preach on Main Plaque) and Restore Décor (223 North Main Street).

Edwardsville Mayor Art Risavy said the community had so much love and respect for Preach.

“He represented us with kindness, his caring ways and was always most helpful to everyone,” the mayor said. “He always touched our city and he was our goodwill ambassador. He was also an avid sports fan, and always cheered on our local teams. He was a spiritual man and loved music.”

Mayor Risavy said Preach will never be forgotten in the City of Edwardsville and the bench/plaque will serve as a constant reminder of what he meant to the community during his lifetime there.

Antonia Webb, his niece, and Shannon Hudson, Sr., were family members at the dedication. Antonia loved her uncle and admired him from the time she was a little girl. She said: “Preach was good to everybody. It didn’t matter if you were older than him or younger it was yes sir, no sir, or ma’am, unless he gave you that little personal nickname. This is a wonderful and awesome tribute to him and I am just glad to be a part of it.

“He dedicated his life to helping the local businesses, mayor’s office, courthouse, banks, funeral homes, the high school, and city band. He went everywhere and they made sure he went with them. The local businesses took care of him too.”

Webb closed by saying: “The City of Edwardsville has always shown him so much love and appreciation. It simply speaks of the type of character he has had all of his life.”

