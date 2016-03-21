JERSEYVILLE - The Jersey High School boys track team is picking up where the cross country team left off in the fall.

The Panthers had several top finishes in the Gene Armer Indoor Meet held at the University of Illinois in Champaign on Saturday.

The boys tied for ninth out of 35 teams.

Key results from the Gene Armer Indoor meet for Jersey were:

Ben Flowers won the 1600m in 4:29.78.

4x800 team 3rd in 8:28.61- Ben Flowers, Nick Reynolds, Mike Roach, Nick Loepker.

Austin Kimbrel 5th in the high jump 6'0.

Nick Reynolds 8th in the 800 2:08.68.

Mitch Goetten 10th in the 60m hurdles 9.16.

Ben Flowers qualifies for the Indoor State meet to be run Saturday in Bloomington.

"We have 44 boys out for track this year," Panthers' coach Harold Landon said. "We are looking to have a strong year team wise. Senior Dylan Marshall will lead us in the sprints and senior Mitch Goetten in the hurdles. Junior Ben Flowers and senior Nick Reynolds will lead in the distance races."



Landon said other key returnees are junior Austin Kimbrel in the high jump; and seniors Mike Roach, Mark Wendell, Nick Loepker and Marcus Lumma will be in the middle distance races and relays. Senior Charlie Thompson will be a triple-threat in the high jump, long jump and triple jump. Junior Brandon Baalman returns in the shot put and sprint relays. Senior Kirklyn Hansen will be a key in the sprint relays.

