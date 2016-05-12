BETHALTO - Ben Flowers was a double winner in the Mississippi Valley Conference Track and Field Meet on Wednesday at Civic Memorial, capturing the 1,600 (4:33.42) and 3,200 (10:06.20).

Jersey’s Austin Kimbrel also posted a win in the high jump, clearing 6-1.

Jersey’s Marcus Lumma was fourth in the 800 (2:07.36) and Mitch Goetten was fourth in the 110 high hurdles (16.20).

The Panthers’ coach Harold Landon said Ben Flowers was “business as usual.”

“Ben was running for points instead of time,” Landon said. “He ran an easy 3,200 to win and won the 1,600. It is the second year in a row where he has won the 3,200 and 1,600. He will concentrate on the 1,600 in the sectional next Friday at Springfield Lanphier.”

Landon said Kimbrel posted an excellent performance and has done well all season long in both the long jump and high jump.

“Austin is hoping to get 6-3 in the sectional meet next week,” Landon said. “He will need to jump 6-3 to get to the state meet.”

Waterloo won the MVC Meet with 187 points, followed by Mascoutah (164); Triad (117); Highland (72); Jersey (62); and CM (13).

Civic Memorial’s top performance was Brett Lane in the triple jump with a leap of 39-11 for third place. Brandon Branch had a toss of 39-3.75 for another solid effort in the shot put.

Jersey’s Dylan Marshall was fifth in the 100 (11.50) and 200 (24.09).

The Panthers were fifth in the 4 x 100 relay (45.62) and fifth in the 2 x 200 relay (1:37.37).

