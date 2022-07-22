GODFREY – Bemis Tupman Chiropractic has been selected as the July 2022 RiverBend Growth Association Small Business of the Month award recipient.

Located at 4105 Humbert Road, Suite 102, in Alton, the business formerly known as Dr. Frank C. Bemis and Associates changed its moniker after Frank’s daughter Kristina Bemis and her husband Stephen Tupman bought the practice in December 2019.

With their purchase, the practice today is known as Bemis Tupman Chiropractic.

“We purchased the practice in December 2019, and the [pandemic] shutdown began three months later, in March 2020,” said Dr. Kristina. “While our doors never closed, our practice suffered a loss as many of our wellness and elderly patients paused on their regular care for a period of time.”

And while the name of the practice has been the most visible change to date, perhaps along with its fresh paint job throughout the entire interior, Dr. Kristina further shared that the duo has “big dreams” for more noticeable structural changes in the future.

Dr. Kristina Bemis and Dr. Stephen Tupman first met in 2013 while attending chiropractic school in Davenport, Iowa. An Alton native, Kristina was already planning to join her father’s practice after graduation, and perhaps also work in St. Louis. Stephen, a Concord, N.H., native, had planned to move back home and open his own business.

In 2015, however, their love for each other caused Stephen to join Kristina in Alton. By 2016, both were working at Kristina’s father’s office. And in 2017, Dr. Kristina Bemis and Dr. Stephen Tupman wed. The couple would later welcome their first daughter Paris in June 2019, and their second daughter Ayla in August 2021.

Dr. Chrissy Faccin-Rives joined Bemis Tupman Chiropractic in April 2019, as Drs. Stephen and Kristina were expecting their first child. She has remained a valuable part of the practice ever since.

In addition to the three doctors, the practice also employs two full-time employees who were patients before they joined the BTC team. “They are both incredible at their jobs,” said Dr. Kristina, “and they understand and promote the importance of chiropractic in their daily lives. They are invested in our mission of being a beacon of hope and healing in our community.”

“We offer chiropractic-based continuing education twice a year to our entire team,” she added. “We will also fund any continuing education they find that is specific to their jobs. One of our employees went through training to become a chiropractic radiology technician last year and is now certified to take all the X-rays in our office.”

After the shutdowns experienced by other businesses as a part of the COVID-19 pandemic, Bemis Tupman Chiropractic wanted to help bring awareness to other small businesses in the area that were struggling. In 2021, BTC launched the “Small Business Spotlight” as a community service that would highlight different small businesses throughout the Riverbend area.

The idea was that patients would buy items from that business through BTC, and one winner from those customers would be chosen in a monthly drawing for a $25 gift card from the highlighted business. Highlighted businesses included My Just Desserts, Alterations by Barb, Sleep in Heavenly Peace, Bossanova Restaurant and Lounge, Lonnie’s Nail Spa, and It’s Raining Zen.

Further community service efforts by BTC include sponsoring the annual Boys and Girls Club of Alton’s Tennies & Ties event along with the RBGA’s annual LeadHERship Seminar and Golf Classic.

They collect Christmas gifts and gift cards for the Oasis Women’s Center, books for the Boys and Girls Club, canned food items for area food pantries, as well as coats and cash donations for the Riverbend Family Services & Head Start Coats for Kids drive. BTC has also donated Thanksgiving dinners to ASL while donating proceeds from T-shirt sales to the Breast Cancer Prevention Program.

Bemis Tupman Chiropractic continues to invest in its business today, ensuring that its practice is a safe, healing environment where everyone feels welcome. “We work with people of different walks of life, different socioeconomic backgrounds, cultures, and different levels of involvement in the community to help them reach their health goals through chiropractic care and lifestyle modifications,” Dr. Kristina said.

“We are the only Bemis chiropractic office to be owned by a husband and wife, and to have two practicing female doctors,” she added. “We keep chiropractic at the center of our care, and while we offer other services and products that compliment it, the chiropractic adjustment is the most important aspect of what we do. We strive to always educate our patients, to empower them so that they can make the best health decisions for themselves and their family members.”

“We continue working toward developing better working relationships with our Riverbend medical community including general practitioners, orthopedic surgeons, physical therapists, pediatricians, and OB/GYNs,” Dr. Kristina said further. “We believe everyone can benefit from some form of chiropractic care, and we have seen the most successful results with patients when their health team includes a chiropractor and regular chiropractic care along with other necessary medical professionals.”

Hours are from 8 a.m. to 12 noon and 2 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Added hours include 2 to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, 8 a.m. to 12 noon on Friday, and 9 a.m. to 12 noon on Saturday.

To learn more about Bemis Tupman Chiropractic, visit online at bemistupmanchiropractic.com or call (618) 463-1600.

The RiverBend Growth Association is the Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development organization for the 11 communities known as the Riverbend. For more information about the Growth Association, please visit www.growthassociation.com or call (618) 467-2280.

RBGA’s Small Business of the Month Committee recognizes a different member business each month for its outstanding efforts and leadership in the community. Committee members include Brenda Eardley, Adrianna Lock, Kristen Ryrie, Leslie Schobernd, Martha Schultz, Amy Smith, and Kathy Weaver.

To learn more about membership in the RiverBend Growth Association and the Small Business of the Month recognition, visit the RBGA website or call their Godfrey office.

