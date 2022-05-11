Belt-supported law brings pilot program for crime victims to East St. Louis

EAST ST. LOUISThe East St. Louis Police Department will have a pilot program to provide essential resources and assistance to victims thanks to a measure supported by State Senator Christopher Belt that was signed into law Tuesday.

“Crime victims need to have sufficient resources to recover after a traumatic event,” said Belt (D-Swansea). “Bringing a pilot program to East St. Louis gives Metro East residents affected by crime access to vital resources.”

The new law creates the Co-Responder Pilot Program in the East St. Louis Police Department in the 57th Senate District. The unit’s primary focus will be providing crisis intervention, case management, advocacy, and ongoing emotional support to victims of all crimes, particularly to victims of crimes that cause a high level of trauma.

“Every crime victim deserves respect and support,” Belt said. “This program will improve the quality of life for crime victims who are in need of additional resources.”

The Co-Responder Pilot Program will also be implemented in the Peoria, Springfield, and Waukegan Police Departments.

House Bill 4736 takes effect immediately.

