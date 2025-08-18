SPRINGFIELD – In direct response to the deadly tornado that struck an Amazon warehouse in Edwardsville in December 2021, State Senator Christopher Belt’s measure creating the Warehouse Tornado Preparedness Act was signed into law.

“This tragedy revealed major shortcomings in emergency planning at large warehouse sites,” said Belt (D-Swansea). “New warehouse developments will now have to keep workers safe during tornadoes, no longer leveraging workers’ lives for cost savings.”

Under Belt’s measure, warehouse operators must develop and file tornado safety plans for each facility within 120 days of the law’s effective date. Plans must include detailed evacuation procedures, shelter locations, emergency equipment inventories and post-disaster response protocols. Shelters must be stocked with supplies like food, water, first aid kits and communication tools.

Newly constructed warehouses are also required to meet higher safety standards for protection from tornadoes. That means the facilities will be built either with an emergency shelter or to a life-safety performance level, ensuring that workers are safe.

“Those men and women were doing what thousands of Illinoisans do every day: showing up to work,” said Belt. “They deserved better protection — and their families deserve to know we’re doing something about it.”

House Bill 2987 was signed into law on Friday and takes effect immediately.

