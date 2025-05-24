SPRINGFIELD – State Senator Christopher Belt passed a measure through the Senate that would eliminate the licensing requirements for hair braiders in Illinois.

“It just makes sense to remove excessive licensing rules for hair braiders,” said Belt (D-Swansea). “Illinois is one of the few states still enforcing these burdensome requirements, and it’s time we step aside and let people use their skills to make an honest living without needless red tape.”

Currently, hair braiders are required to obtain licensure under the Barber, Cosmetology, Esthetics, Hair Braiding, and Nail Technology Act of 1985. Aspiring hair braiders must complete 300 hours of training at a cosmetology school, which can cost over $5,000. Illinois is one of only 14 states that have these licensing requirements.

House Bill 3356 would eliminate the need for hair braiders to get licensed with the state. Hair braiding businesses would still have to obtain a normal business license and follow the same rules as everyone else.

“By respecting a time-honored cultural practice, this measure helps entrepreneurs turn their skills into income,” said Belt. “It’s time for Illinois to join the many other states that respect the talent and craftsmanship of hair braiders without piling on expensive and unnecessary regulations.”

House Bill 3356 passed the Illinois Senate on Thursday.

