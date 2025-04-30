SPRINGFIELD — State Senator Christopher Belt advanced a measure that would strengthen prevailing wage rules to help workers receive higher pay.

“This important safeguard will help workers get a fair deal for their labor,” said Belt (D-Swansea). “We’re closing a loophole that left many workers getting the short end of the stick because that’s not what we’re about here in Illinois.”

Currently, Illinois’ prevailing wage law does not apply to federal construction projects that require a prevailing wage determination by the United States Secretary of Labor. House Bill 1189 would clarify that workers must receive the highest prevailing wage – whether federal or state – in local public works projects that include federal funding. The measure intends to eliminate potential confusion when rates differ and specifically impacts projects under state or local control.

The measure would codify the existing federal practice of adopting state prevailing wage, protecting it from future federal administrations rescinding the rule.

House Bill 1189 passed the Senate Labor Committee Wednesday.

