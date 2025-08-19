SPRINGFIELD – State Senator Christopher Belt championed a newly signed law to ensure taking time off work to donate an organ doesn’t put workers’ livelihoods at risk.

“This is deeply personal to me,” said Belt (D-Swansea). “I received a lifesaving kidney transplant, so I know firsthand that donations save lives. This law removes barriers for people who are willing to step forward and give that gift.”

Article continues after sponsor message

The law allows eligible part-time workers to take up to 10 days of leave in a 12-month period to serve as organ donors. For part-time employees receiving compensation for their donation, employers must pay them based on their average daily pay over the previous two months of employment.

Currently, part-time workers often do not receive the same workplace protections as full-time employees. Belt’s law ensures that all eligible workers, no matter how many hours a week they work, can take time to donate an organ without risking their job or financial stability.

“Organ donation has saved the lives of so many of our families, friends and neighbors,” said Belt. “Simply put, this legislation will help save more lives.”

House Bill 1616 was signed into law on Friday and takes effect Jan. 1, 2026.

More like this: