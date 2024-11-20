BELLEVILLE – State Senator Christopher Belt is partnering with State Representative Jay Hoffman, Downtown Belleville YMCA, Meridian, YouthCare, and HealthChoice Illinois to host a turkey giveaway on Monday, Nov. 25 in Belleville.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Every family should be able to have a nice, hot meal on Thanksgiving,” said Belt (D-Swansea). “Representative Hoffman and I know the importance of giving during the holiday season, and this turkey giveaway is the best way to start.”

The giveaway will be held at the Downtown Belleville YMCA located at 200 S. Illinois St. on Monday, Nov. 25 at 9 a.m. while supplies last. One turkey will be provided per household. An ID is required to differentiate households per car.

For more information, call Senator Belt’s office at 618-875-1212 or visit his website.

More like this: