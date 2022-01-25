EAST ST. LOUIS – To support the Restore, Reinvest and Renew program, State Senator Christopher Belt (D-Swansea) will join Lieutenant Governor Juliana Stratton and Representative LaToya Greenwood (D-East St. Louis) to host an informational webinar for organizations that have been harmed by violence, excessive incarceration, and economic disinvestment.

“Communities across the state have been impacted by gun violence, unemployment, poverty, and wrongful doing,” Belt said. “It is our duty as government officials to help those in our community get the resources they need to protect themselves from gun violence, promote employment opportunities and build healthy investments for those in need.”

The virtual info session will be held on Thursday, Jan. 27 at 6 p.m. on the $45 million R3 program. The grants fund programs in five areas, including civil legal aid, economic development, reentry, violence prevention, and youth development. Nonprofit organizations, local governments, faith-based organizations, businesses and other community or neighborhood associations may apply for grants individually or in a collaboration with other groups.

Participants will learn about eligibility, R3 program values, zones and funding regions, available funds and range of awards, and the application structure. Information regarding community navigation to help assist applicants through the eligibility process and online portals will be available as well.

“I encourage those looking to make a change for their organization to join us in this informational webinar,” Belt said. “Our communities continue to make strides toward safety, support, and overall health of our people. Be the change today.”

Belt urges local businesses with questions regarding the webinar to reach out to his office at 618-875-1212 or visit www.SenatorBelt.com.

To join the webinar, click here.

