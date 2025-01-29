SPRINGFIELD – State Senator Christopher Belt will serve as the chair of the Senate Appropriations-Public Safety and Infrastructure Committee for the 104th General Assembly.

“My number one focus is to hold the line on funding for law enforcement and gun violence prevention,” said Belt (D-Swansea). “We need to make public safety a priority, and I will advocate for state spending to reflect that.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Prior to serving in the Illinois Senate, Belt enjoyed an 18-year career as a law enforcement officer. He spent 16 years with the St. Clair County Probation and Detention Center and two years as the regional deputy administrator of aftercare for the central and southern regions of Illinois.

Since taking office, Belt has passed laws to advance public safety, develop pre-apprenticeship programs across the state and secure funding to upgrade roads and bridges. Under Belt’s leadership, the Illinois State Police saw historic funding to hire and train 200 new state troopers in the most recent state budget.

“I also want to make sure that we keep our foot on the gas when it comes to fixing the roads,” said Belt. “Infrastructure improvements are great for our community and the men and women in labor.”

For a full list of Belt’s committee assignments, click here.

More like this: