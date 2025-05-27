SPRINGFIELD – State Senator Christopher Belt is co-sponsoring a measure that will prohibit students from using their cellphones in school during instruction time by the 2026-2027 school year.

“Many kids aren’t learning when they have the option to sit on their phone and use social media instead of paying attention in class,” said Belt (D-Swansea). “This measure gives considerable choice to the individual school district, allowing them to adopt a plan that works best for them.”

Article continues after sponsor message

By the 2026-2027 school year, school districts would have to adopt a policy that prohibits students from using cellphones in school during instructional time. School board members have the flexibility to adopt a policy based on the needs of their community. The school board's policy has to allow exceptions for medical reasons, for kids with disabilities, for English learners to access learning materials, and for school-issued devices.

Each school district’s plan can easily allow students to use phones during emergencies. Schools already have emergency contingency plans for contacting parents and guardians without relying on students’ cellphones, and the bill doesn’t attempt to limit use during non-instructional time like during lunch, in hallways and during other activities, so students could still remain connected to family throughout the day when they are not in class.

“I’ve also had conversations with first responders and law enforcement who support this bill,” said Belt. “Fewer communications devices during emergencies means students are not on their phones during emergency responses and are therefore more attentive to their teacher’s instructions and the evolving situation.”

Senate Bill 2427 awaits consideration before the Illinois House.

More like this: