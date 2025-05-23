SWANSEA – State Senator Christopher Belt secured a combined total of over $8 million for multi-use paths and bike trails in Belleville, O’Fallon and Venice. The grant was awarded under the Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program, administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.

“These investments are a direct result of strong local partnerships and thoughtful planning at the community level,” said Belt (D-Swansea). “I’m grateful to help bring state resources home to support projects that enhance quality of life across our district."

The City of O’Fallon was awarded $3 million to construct a 10-foot-wide shared use path along Highway 50, stretching from Community Park all the way to the McKendree MetroRecPlex.

The City of Belleville was awarded $3 million for the West Belleville Bike Trail Phase II project, which will connect the west end of the city with the MetroLink Belleville Bikeway on the east side of Belleville.

The City of Venice was awarded $2.2 million to construct a 10-foot-wide multi-use path along the north side of Broadway.

The grants are part of IDOT’s commitment to improving non-motorized transportation options and supporting local infrastructure development across Illinois.

