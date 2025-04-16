SPRINGFIELD – State Senator Christopher Belt advanced a measure to stop gym and fitness centers from cancelling or changing benefits of a promised lifetime membership.

“When gyms advertise lifetime memberships, someone shouldn’t have their benefits reduced because they’re actually utilizing the gym,” said Belt (D-Swansea). "If you sign up for a lifetime membership at a set price, the gym shouldn’t be able to turn around next year and raise your rate."

Gyms and fitness centers follow rules under the Physical Fitness Services Act. Belt’s measure is designed to prevent fitness centers and gyms from changing prices or reducing benefits for any “lifetime membership” price they advertise. If a fitness center wants to change prices or benefits for one of these contracts, they would have to clearly disclose their intention when the gym membership contract is being signed.

“We’re trying to crack down on deceptive tactics used in the fitness industry,” said Belt. “If a business wants to advertise a lifetime membership, they should have to disclose if they’re going to jack the prices up a year later.”

Senate Bill 314 passed the Illinois Consumer Protection Committee.

