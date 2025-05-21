SPRINGFIELD – State Senator Christopher Belt presented Senate Resolution 5 to bring attention to the pressing issue of online safety for K-12 students and to support continued education aimed at preventing cyberbullying and promoting responsible digital behavior.

“Illinois students face real dangers in the digital world, and education is our strongest tool to keep them safe,” said Belt (D-Swansea). “This resolution highlights the vital work already being done and encourages greater collaboration to expand these life-saving lessons.”

The resolution commends the work of organizations like the Illinois Judges Association, which partners with schools across the state to educate students about the risks associated with internet and social media use. These efforts include assemblies, classroom presentations, and family-focused events that emphasize the importance of online safety and the consequences of illicit digital behavior.

“When judges step into classrooms, we do more than speak – we connect. The IJA's programs like Worries of the World Wide Web allow us to engage with young people on critical issues such as online safety, digital responsibility, and the real-world consequences of virtual choices,” said IJA President-Elect Justice Elizabeth Rochford. “This is justice in action – educating, empowering, and protecting our future generations.”

“SR 5 affirms our shared responsibility to protect children in the digital world,” said Illinois Supreme Court Justice David Overstreet. “I commend this effort to raise awareness and empower students to make safe choices online.”

The IJA’s “Worries of the World Wide Web” program exemplifies these educational efforts. Designed for elementary students, the program teaches how to safely navigate the internet and understand the personal and legal consequences of cyberbullying. Freeburg Community Consolidated School District 70 in Belt’s district has closely partnered with the IJA to deliver this instruction, and together, they aim to expand the initiative statewide.

St. Clair County Chief Judge Andrew J. Gleeson and the Twentieth Judicial Circuit joined the Illinois State Senate in commending the Illinois Judges Association on their proactive approach in identifying the advantages and dangers of the internet and disseminating valuable information to the schools in Illinois.

“The Twentieth Judicial Circuit initiative has been led by Circuit Judge Heinz Rudolf, and as an on-hands participant in these presentations, he has done yeoman’s work on behalf of the Court and our school children,” said Chief Judge Gleeson.

Senate Resolution 5 was adopted by the Illinois Senate on Tuesday.

