SPRINGFIELD – In direct response to the deadly tornado that struck an Amazon warehouse in Edwardsville in December 2021, State Senator Christopher Belt passed a measure through the Illinois Senate creating the Warehouse Tornado Preparedness Act.

“This tragedy exposed serious gaps in emergency preparedness at large warehouse facilities,” said Belt (D-Swansea). “This measure ensures no worker in Illinois will be left unprotected the next time severe weather strikes.”

Under Belt’s measure, warehouse operators must develop and file tornado safety plans for each facility within 120 days of the law’s effective date. Plans must include detailed evacuation procedures, shelter locations, emergency equipment inventories and post-disaster response protocols. Shelters must be stocked with supplies like food, water, first aid kits and communication tools.

Newly constructed warehouses will also be required to meet higher safety standards for tornado protection, and beginning in 2027, building inspectors must hold International Code Council certification relevant to their inspection area.

“This storm left a lasting mark on our community, and too many families are still living with the heartbreak it caused,” said Belt. “This legislation is about being responsive to those voices — ensuring no one has to wonder whether their loved ones are safe at work when severe weather hits.”

House Bill 2987 passed the Illinois Senate on Thursday.

