SPRINGFIELD — State Senator Christopher Belt passed a bill through the Senate that would strengthen prevailing wage rules to help workers receive higher pay.

“This key protection ensures workers are treated fairly and paid what they deserve for their labor,” said Belt (D-Swansea). “We’re fixing a loophole that left too many employees at a disadvantage — because in Illinois, we stand for fairness and dignity on the job.”

Currently, Illinois’ prevailing wage law does not apply to federal construction projects that require a prevailing wage determination by the U.S. Secretary of Labor. House Bill 1189 would clarify that workers must receive the highest prevailing wage — whether federal or state — in local public works projects that include federal funding. The measure intends to eliminate potential confusion when rates differ and specifically impacts projects under state or local control.

“We want to ensure that the protections we have for workers in Illinois cannot be rescinded by federal administrations,” said Belt.

House Bill 1189 passed the Illinois Senate on Wednesday.

