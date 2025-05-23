SPRINGFIELD – State Senator Christopher Belt passed a measure through the Senate to make college admissions for high school juniors, seniors and community college transfer students a simpler process.

“To encourage more students to stay in Illinois for college, we need to make applying as simple and accessible as possible,” said Belt (D-Swansea). “We’ve made great strides in improving the admissions process in recent years, and this measure moves us even further in the right direction.”

House Bill 3522 would reduce barriers for students by offering direct admission to qualified applicants at all public universities and community colleges that participate in the program. Under the legislation, students would no longer face the burden of repeated application processes or unnecessary application fees, ensuring a smoother transition into postsecondary education. Students would be able to elect to participate in the direct enrollment program through the Illinois Student Assistance Commission.

“Any Illinois student who chooses to go to college should have an easy time applying,” said Belt. “Illinois is home to many talented young people, and they’re more likely to build their careers and families here if they stay in-state for college.”

House Bill 3522 passed the Senate on Thursday.

