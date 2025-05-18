SPRINGFIELD – State Senator Christopher Belt held a press conference to highlight legislation that would stop gyms and fitness centers from cancelling or changing benefits of a promised lifetime membership.

“This bill is about fairness, trust, and making sure that when a business offers a lifetime membership, it actually means lifetime membership — not one year, not until they decide to change the deal, but for the life of the customer,” said Belt (D-Swansea). "We’re setting a fair and clear standard that responsible businesses are already following and that gym-goers deserve.”

Senate Bill 314 requires physical fitness centers that offer so-called “lifetime memberships” to be upfront and transparent about any provisions in the contract that would allow them to raise prices or reduce benefits. These terms must be clearly and conspicuously disclosed — no fine print, no legal gymnastics.

The bill also includes commonsense exceptions. If the customer agrees in writing to new terms, or if the gym is sold to an unaffiliated company, those are legitimate reasons to revisit the contract.

“The days of bait-and-switch tactics of selling someone on a lifetime deal and then changing the rules a year later need to end,” said Belt. “I urge my colleagues in the House to pass Senate Bill 314 and give our residents the protection they’ve asked for.”

Senate Bill 314 awaits consideration before the Illinois House.

