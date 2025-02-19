State Senator Christopher Belt

SPRINGFIELD - State Senator Christopher Belt (D-Swansea) released the following statement Wednesday after the governor outlined his budget proposal for Fiscal Year 2026:

“Every year when the governor releases a budget proposal, my top priority is making sure our community gets our fair share of state resources. Our area deserves the same investment in infrastructure, teacher pay and public safety that we see other parts of the state receiving. Over the next several months, I look forward to working with my fellow Metro East officials to craft a state budget that’s fair to downstate and is fiscally responsible.”

