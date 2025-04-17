SPRINGFIELD — State Senator Christopher Belt secured $550,000 to help Southwestern Illinois College build pathways to good-paying jobs in the construction and building trades in the Metro East.

“We often talk about the importance of getting more people into the trades — but talk alone doesn’t build careers,” said Belt (D-Swansea). “This funding will provide resources to train the next generation of skilled works right here in our community.”

Article continues after sponsor message

The Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity awarded $19 million in grant funding through the Illinois Works Pre-apprenticeship Program to 38 organizations across the state. The purpose of the funding is to create more pathways for kids to access pre-apprenticeship programs and registered apprenticeships, which provide greater opportunities to secure lifelong careers in the construction trades. In Belt’s district, Southwestern Illinois College will see a total of $550,000 to support pre-apprenticeship students.

“Through Illinois Works, SWIC expands its commitment to workforce education and training by providing critical pathways through pre-apprenticeship and apprenticeship programs,” said Southwestern Illinois College Chief Enrollment Development and Institutional Planning Officer Robert Tebbe. “SWIC looks forward to strengthening this impactful collaboration and continuing to support the state’s workforce needs by fostering growth and prosperity throughout the region.”

To see a full list of organizations receiving grant funding across the state, click here.

More like this: