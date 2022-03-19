EAST ST. LOUIS – In response toa fire that consumed an apartment building in Washington Park, State Senator Christopher Belt (D-Swansea) and Representatives LaToya Greenwood (D-East St. Louis) and Jay Hoffman (D-Swansea) have teamed up to collect clothes for the victims who have been displaced from their homes.

“While I am grateful the residents of the building made it out safely, I’m devastated as I think about the struggles the families will face as they’re displaced from their homes,” Belt said. “Representatives Greenwood and Hoffman and I have come together to pledge our support for the people who were affected by this unforeseen tragedy.”

A fire struck at an apartment building Wednesday morning in Washington Park. The Assistant Chief for the Washington Park Fire Department Ronnie Harris reported that when firefighters got there, flames were already pouring from the building. Fortunately, all the residents were able to make it out safely.

“My heart goes out to the families that are impacted by this tragedy,” Hoffman said. “Let’s come together as a community to help these folks out as they get back on their feet.”

“I’m thankful that nobody was seriously hurt, but I know there are some difficult days ahead,” Greenwood said. “I’m praying for these families as they rebuild, and encourage everyone to take a moment to help those who were affected.”

Residents interested in donating clothes can drop off donations at Belt, Greenwood or Hoffman’s district offices:

Belt and Greenwood: Kenneth Hall Regional Office Building, 10 Collinsville Ave., Suite 201A or 302, East St. Louis

Hoffman: 312 S. High Street, Belleville

If residents have questions about the clothing drive, Belt urges them to contact his office at 618-875-1212, Greenwood’s office at 618-646-9557 or Hoffman’s office at 618-416-7407.

