SPRINGFIELD – Marking a significant step forward in criminal justice reform, State Senator Christopher Belt supported a transformative approach to providing second chances while maintaining critical public safety protections.

"The Clean Slate Act gives hope to those looking to start over and do better," said Belt (D-Swansea). "It is important to note that this bill only includes offenses that are currently sealable, we are simply making this process automatic."

House Bill 1836 – also known as the Clean Slate Act – would automate the sealing of criminal records that are already eligible under current law, removing the need for individuals to navigate a complex petition process. Non-conviction records would be automatically sealed, but serious crimes like murder, sex offenses, human trafficking, Class X felonies, violent crimes, DUI and domestic battery are excluded from automatic sealing. The bill would take effect June 1, 2026.

Article continues after sponsor message

While sealed records won't be available to private background check companies, it is important to point out that law enforcement, prosecutors, courts, the Department of Children and Family Services and state agencies authorized by law would retain full access to these records. The legislation aims to prevent eligible individuals from being held back by records that should already be sealed while maintaining public safety protections.

To ensure successful implementation, the measure also would create the Illinois Clean Slate Task Force to monitor the development of processes for sealing criminal records without petition, create a comprehensive implementation plan, and oversee the execution of the measure’s provisions.

“Through years of collaboration among criminal justice reform advocates, law enforcement and policymakers, we found the path to balance redemption with public safety,” said Belt. “For those who have earned it, a second chance is possible.”

House Bill 1836 passed both houses and heads to the governor’s desk.

More like this: