SPRINGFIELD – State Senator Christopher Belt passed a measure through the Illinois Senate to ensure taking time off work to donate an organ doesn’t put workers’ livelihoods at risk.

“This bill is deeply personal to me,” said Belt (D-Swansea). “As someone who received a lifesaving kidney transplant, I know firsthand how life-changing and life-saving these donations are. We should be removing barriers for people who are willing to step forward and give that gift.”

The bill allows eligible part-time workers to take up to 10 days of leave in a 12-month period to serve as organ donors. For part-time employees receiving compensation for their donation, employers must pay them based on their average daily pay over the previous two months of employment.

Currently, part-time workers often do not receive the same workplace protections as full-time employees. Belt’s legislation ensures that all eligible workers, no matter how many hours a week they work, can take time to donate an organ without risking their job or financial stability.

“Organ donors save lives,” said Belt. “Expanding access to leave helps save more lives – plain and simple.”

House Bill 1616 passed the Illinois Senate on Thursday.

