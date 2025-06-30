CHICAGO – Understanding that the college admissions process can be difficult for students to navigate, State Senator Christopher Belt worked to make the process easier for high school juniors, seniors and community college transfer students.

“Investing in our students is by far the best return on investment the government could get,” said Belt (D-Swansea). “This is essentially an automatic admissions program that students can opt in to. It will really help streamline the process for students and their families.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Belt’s law, originally House Bill 3522, offers direct admission to qualified applicants at all public universities and community colleges that participate in the program. Under the new law, students will no longer face the burden of repeated application processes or unnecessary application fees, ensuring a smoother transition into postsecondary education. Beginning with the 2027-2028 school year, high school students will be able to elect to participate in the direct enrollment program through the Illinois Student Assistance Commission.

“The application process shouldn’t be the reason a kid doesn’t make it to the next level,” said Belt. “Illinois is home to so many future leaders, and they’re more likely to build their families here if they stay in-state for college.”

House Bill 3522 was signed into law on Monday and takes effect on Jan. 1, 2026.

More like this: