SPRINGFIELD – State Senator Christopher Belt advanced a measure that would eliminate the licensing requirements for hair braiders in Illinois.

“It is common sense to eliminate unnecessary licensing requirements for hair braiders,” said Belt (D-Swansea). “Illinois is one of the few states that imposes these stiff requirements, and it’s time we get out of the way and allow individuals to practice their craft and earn a living without unnecessary barriers."

Article continues after sponsor message

Currently, hair braiders are required to obtain licensure under the Barber, Cosmetology, Esthetics, Hair Braiding, and Nail Technology Act of 1985. Aspiring hair braiders must complete 300 hours of training at a cosmetology school, which can cost over $5,000. Illinois is one of only 14 states that have these licensing requirements.

Senate Bill 2348 would eliminate the need for hair braiders to get licensed with the state. Hair braiding businesses would still have to obtain a normal business license and follow the same rules as everyone else.

“This will help entrepreneurs by allowing them to earn a living on a cultural tradition that has been passed down through generations,” said Belt. “It's time for Illinois to join the majority of states that recognize the skill and artistry of hair braiders without imposing burdensome and costly requirements.”

Senate Bill 2348 passed the Illinois Senate Licensed Activities Committee on Wednesday.

More like this: