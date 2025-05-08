SPRINGFIELD State Senator Christopher Belt passed a measure to stop gym and fitness centers from cancelling or changing benefits of a promised lifetime membership.

“We all know the feeling of being swamped by memberships and subscriptions, the last thing we need is a price hike on what was a promised rate.” said Belt (D-Swansea). "This legislation makes sure gyms and fitness centers are honest with their members."

Belt’s measure is designed to prevent fitness centers and gyms from changing prices or reducing benefits for any “lifetime membership” price they advertise. If a fitness center wants to change prices or benefits for one of these contracts, they would have to clearly disclosure their intention when the gym membership contract is being signed.

“What we are trying to do here is uphold a standard for consumers,” said Belt. “Deceptive tactics looking to squeeze money from our residents will not be tolerated, no matter the industry.”

Senate Bill 314 passed the Senate on Thursday.

