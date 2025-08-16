SPRINGFIELD – State Senator Christopher Belt’s measure to stop gyms and fitness centers from canceling or changing benefits of a promised lifetime membership has been signed into law.

“When gyms offer lifetime memberships, they shouldn’t penalize members for actually using the facility,” said Belt (D-Swansea). “If you sign up for a lifetime membership at a set price, the gym shouldn’t be able to come back a year later and raise your fees.”

Gyms and fitness centers advertise lifetime memberships, but under state law, gym contracts can only be a maximum of one year. Functionally, these lifetime memberships are just one-year contracts that auto-renew. This is where the hidden price increases or benefit reductions can happen without the consumer knowing.

Belt’s law is designed to prevent fitness centers and gyms from changing prices or reducing benefits for any lifetime membership price they advertise. Under the new law, if a fitness center wants to change prices or benefits for one of these contracts, they must clearly disclose their intention when the gym membership contract is being signed.

“We’re cracking down on straight-up scams used in the fitness industry,” said Belt. “Businesses are being deceptive by offering lifetime memberships because they can’t offer a contract for more than a year. This law says if they’re going to advertise this way, it can’t be hidden behind a 10-page, size two font contract that auto-renews with a price increase.”

Senate Bill 314 was signed into law on Friday and takes effect Jan. 1, 2026.