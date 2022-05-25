Belt Appointed To Nonprofit Electric Generation Task Force

EAST ST. LOUIS – State Senator Christopher Belt was appointed to the Nonprofit Electric Generation Task Force to continue his support for the Prairie State Generation Campus.

“I have been a longstanding champion of bringing clean energy to the Metro East and am honored to have the opportunity to continue to advocate for a cleaner community,” said Belt (D-Swansea). “As a member of the Energy and Public Utilities Committee, I am proud to show my support for the coal plant that gives thousands of residents electricity.

The task force investigates the technical and financial options to install carbon capture, sequestration, utilization and direct air capture, assess the existing regulatory construct and any legislative support mechanisms necessary to reduce carbon and prepare a report of the findings at the Prairie State Generation Campus.

Located in the Metro East, Prairie State provides energy to 180 communities across the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic. Throughout the energy industry, long-term forecasts predict that the demand for reliable, clean energy is only going to grow. Prairie State was built for the future with more than 30 years’ worth of coal reserves secured for use to provide members with stable energy for decades to come.

“One of my top priorities as a legislator is to protect the health of the people I represent,” Belt said. “The task force will ensure that the health of residents is prioritized by working to reduce carbon emissions. I’m proud have been selected for this opportunity and will continue to advocate for Prairie State.”

The Nonprofit Electric Generation Task Force was created by Public Act 102-0662.

