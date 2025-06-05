EAST ST. LOUIS – State Senator Christopher Belt announced that over $4.5 million in state grant funding has been awarded to support clean energy development and workforce initiatives across the 57th Senate District.

“With the state moving full speed ahead on green energy, it’s only right that our communities receive the support we need to be part of that future,” said Belt (D-Swansea). “We’re not asking for special treatment — just our fair share.”

The Equitable Energy Future Grant Program delivers seed and pre-development funding to equity-eligible contractors, nonprofits and cooperatives working on renewable energy and energy efficiency projects in low-income and historically disadvantaged communities. The program is a critical part of the state’s work to expand access to clean energy while reducing systemic barriers to development.

Five projects in Belt’s district received a combined $4.58 million in funding, including:

$977,600 for installation of photovoltaic solar arrays in Cahokia Heights

$997,000 for renewable energy development in Cahokia Heights

$995,654 for Potter’s House solar pre-development in East St. Louis

$993,810 for the East St. Louis Community Solar Project

$618,924 to support clean energy workforce development at The House of Mary Corp in East St. Louis

“This is just the beginning,” said Belt. “I am going to keep fighting to make sure the Metro East and underserved communities get the investments we deserve.”

The full list of this round’s grant recipients can be found here. Application information for the next round of funding, open now through Dec. 31, can be found here.

