EAST ST. LOUIS – State Senator Christopher Belt is encouraging local community organizations and education institutions to apply for grants from the Illinois Works Pre-Apprenticeship Program to give more young people a path into the trades.

“We have seen local success with the Illinois Works Pre-Apprenticeship Program,” said Belt (D-Swansea). “There is a pool of money out there for the entire state, so the more local organizations apply, the more we can get our share of it to help our community.”

This latest round of funding provides $25 million to support pre-apprenticeship programs that aim to create pathways for underrepresented groups in the construction industry, including women, veterans and people of color. The program offers comprehensive, tuition-free training and certifications, along with supportive services to help individuals gain entry to apprenticeships and ultimately secure stable, well-paying careers.

Since its inception in 2021, Illinois Works has awarded a total of $75 million to programs serving more than 4,000 Illinois residents. This round of funding aims to support up to 45 additional programs across the state, providing resources and training for approximately 2,000 more residents.

Qualified entities can apply for grants between $150,000 to $550,000. Applications will be accepted until Aug. 31, at 5 p.m. To learn more and apply for the grant, please visit DCEO’s website.

