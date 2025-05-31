SWANSEA – To emphasize the importance of learning throughout the summer, State Senator Christopher Belt is hosting a Summer Book Club to encourage students to read and continue their studies during the summer vacation.

“Reading over the summer helps students keep their minds sharp and ready for the new school year,” said Belt (D-Swansea). “I’m excited to launch this Summer Book Club to encourage young readers and reward those who join and complete their reading goals.”

Article continues after sponsor message

The Summer Book Club requires students to read eight books of their choice during the summer break, record the names of the books on a form, and return the form to Belt’s East St. Louis office by Aug. 15. Every child who completes the Summer Book Club will receive a gift card and a certificate from Senator Belt.

Summer Book Club forms are available to download at SenatorBelt.com. People with questions can reach out to Belt’s East St. Louis office at (618) 875-1212 or Swansea office at (618) 416-2452.

More like this: